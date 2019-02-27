EPA says still hopes to finish E15 gasoline rule in time for summer

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday it plans to release its draft proposal to allow summer-time sales of higher ethanol gasoline blends this month, and still hopes to finalize the rule in time for summer.

“EPA is planning on releasing its... proposal in March, and working expeditiously to propose and finalize the rule consistent with the President’s direction before the start of the summer driving season,” agency spokesman Michael Abboud said in an emailed statement.