EPA won't reallocate exempt biofuel obligations without Congress

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday it will not reallocate exempt biofuel obligations under the small refinery waiver program without an act of Congress, setting the stage for a new clash with lawmakers in corn producing states.

The agency has issued a record number of small refinery waivers from the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard in the past year, drawing criticism from the biofuel industry and its legislative backers.

Lawmakers said other refiners must make up the exempt volumes under the program in order to keep President Donald Trump’s promise to protect the 15-billion-gallon biofuel mandate.