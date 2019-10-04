Trump EPA to lift biofuel mandate starting in 2020 to boost demand

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Friday it will lift the annual blending mandate for biofuels starting in 2020 and ensure more than 15 billion gallons of ethanol is blended into the U.S. fuel pool, a move to retain the support of American farmers.

In a statement, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the 15 billion gallons will be total even after waivers are granted to small refineries. It added that, as part of the plan, the EPA will initiate rule making to remove the barriers to the sale of E15, a higher ethanol blend gasoline.