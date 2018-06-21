FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. EPA likely to delay Friday's biofuel announcement after refiner push back: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will likely delay an expected Friday announcement on 2019 renewable fuel volumes as it re-examines plans to force larger refineries to make up for gallons exempted at smaller plants, according to two source familiar with the process.

The plan to force large refiners to blend extra volumes to compensate for the hardship waiver exemptions for small refiners was met with stiff oil industry opposition on Wednesday, sending the price of compliance credits surging.

The EPA administers the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, a 2005 law that requires refiners to blend biofuels like ethanol into the fuel pool or buy compliance credits from those who do.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

