Commodities
March 12, 2019 / 2:18 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S EPA to publish E15 and biofuel credit reforms rule by Wednesday: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to publish a dual rule lifting the summer ban on higher-ethanol blends of gasoline and reforming the billion-dollar biofuel credit trading market by Wednesday, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

The EPA is moving swiftly to publish the rule allowing sales of so-called E15 gasoline ahead of the summer driving season, helping keep a promise President Donald Trump made to Midwest farmers last year.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below