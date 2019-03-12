U.S EPA to publish E15 and biofuel credit reforms rule by Wednesday: sources

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to publish a dual rule lifting the summer ban on higher-ethanol blends of gasoline and reforming the billion-dollar biofuel credit trading market by Wednesday, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

The EPA is moving swiftly to publish the rule allowing sales of so-called E15 gasoline ahead of the summer driving season, helping keep a promise President Donald Trump made to Midwest farmers last year.