U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits falls in August: EPA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States generated fewer renewable fuel blending credits in August than in July, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

About 1.26 billion (D6) blending credits were generated in August, down from 1.33 billion in July, and 331.3 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated in August, compared with 400.6 billion a month earlier.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.

The following is a table of the credit generation for the month of August by credit type.

August August

Fuel (D Code) RINs Volume (Gal.)

D3 37,328,289 37,328,289

D4 331,298,178 214,099,703

D5 21,908,480 19,520,139

D6 1,256,342,698 1,251,439,685