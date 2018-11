NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. renewable fuel credits (d6) for 2018 rose roughly 4 cents on Wednesday on a Reuters report that Trump administration has delayed reviewing small refinery applications for waivers from biofuel laws as it reassess its scoring system, two traders say.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2018 traded as high as 14.5 cents on Wednesday morning, up from 10.5 cents each on Tuesday, traders said.