NEW YORK (Reuters) - Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2018 rose by three cents to trade at 25 cents each on Thursday after the news that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt had resigned, traders said.

FILE PHOTO: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt takes questions about the Trump administration's withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate accords during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Pruitt has sought to impose reforms on the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) aimed at lowering the costs of the compliance credits amid calls from the oil industry that the program was overly burdensome.