Exclusive: U.S. Senator Cruz wants to cap renewable fuel credits at 10 cents - document

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz wants to place a cap of 10 cents each on renewable fuel credits - a fraction of their current value - to help U.S. refiners cope with the nation’s biofuels policy, according to a document viewed by Reuters on Thursday.

Congress members from corn states this week had asked Cruz, a Texas Republican, and other lawmakers allied with the refining industry to offer specific proposals that would lower compliance credit costs without injuring the Renewable Fuel Standard, a program championed by Midwestern states like Iowa and Nebraska.

The ethanol industry has said placing caps on the credits was a non-starter, and that other alternatives were better, such as allowing high-ethanol grades of gasoline into the fuel pool all year.

According to Cruz’s proposals, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should sell “fixed price waiver credits” at 10 cents each that would satisfy all categories under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The senator added that a working group comprised of administration officials, lawmakers and stakeholders should be formed to come up with a longer-term solution.

Prices of renewable fuel (D6) credits were trading at roughly 70 cents on Friday, down from 74 cents earlier this week, the lowest level since early October. The credits had been trading at 90 cents each at the end of November.

Officials in the offices of Cruz, the White House, and Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether the proposal was workable.

“Ted Cruz and his backers don’t seem to be taking the White House seriously. President Trump vowed to protect rural America,” Brooke Coleman, the Executive Director of Advanced Biofuels Business Council, said in release on Friday accompanying a letter signed by 85 supporters of the biofuels industry urging the White House to protect the program.

The RFS was introduced more than a decade ago by President George W. Bush as a way to boost U.S. agriculture, slash energy imports and cut emissions. It has fostered a market for ethanol amounting to 15 billion gallons a year.

Refiners such as Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Monroe Energy, both of Pennsylvania, along with Texas giant Valero Energy Corp, lack adequate facilities to blend biofuels into their products. They are required to purchase blending credits called RINs from rivals that do.