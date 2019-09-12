U.S. biofuel credits jump 15% on refiner buying amid biofuel policy discussions: traders

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel credits on Thursday rose 2.5 cents, or 15%, on refiners actively buying in the market, traders said, amid news that the White House would meet with senators this week to discuss biofuel policy.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2019 traded at 18.5 cents each during the session, up from 16 cents apiece on Wednesday, traders said. Refiners including Phillips 66 were seen buying on Thursday.

The White House is expected to meet with U.S. Senators from key farm states later on Thursday and senators representing oil-producing states on Friday to continue discussions on biofuel policy, sources familiar with the matter said.