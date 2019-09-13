U.S. biofuel credits rise 10% on report of tentative biofuel reform deal: traders

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel credits rose about 10% on Friday on a report that President Donald Trump has tentatively agreed to a biofuel reform deal, traders said.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2019 traded at 20 cents each on Friday, up from 18.25 cents apiece on Thursday, traders said.

The report comes after a week of negotiations between the White House and the biofuels and oil refining industries. The industries have recently clashed on biofuel blending mandates.

Reuters has not independently verified details in the report.