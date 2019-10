Trump administration close to finalizing biofuel policy change: sources

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremonial swearing-in for Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is close to finalizing a package of measures to adjust the policy mandating the use of biofuels, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, and is aiming to get the final deal signed by President Donald Trump on Friday.

Sources said the deal is unlikely to include a price cap for the trading of the biofuel credits, a measure that has been advocated by the oil industry.