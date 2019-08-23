Trump administration not seen rescinding granted biofuel waivers: sources

U.S. President Donald Trump returns after travelling to the AMVETS convention in Kentucky, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is no longer expected to rescind any of the biofuel waivers already granted to oil refiners after a meeting on Thursday at the White House, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

But the administration is looking at ways to account for the waived volumes going forward, according to a list of items agreed upon at a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members, a win for U.S. farmers and biofuel industry which say the exemptions destroy demand for their products.