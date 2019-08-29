Trump says administration plans 'giant package' related to ethanol

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration was planning a “giant package” related to ethanol that would please U.S. farmers angry over his administration’s expanded approval of waivers freeing oil refiners from obligations to use ethanol.

“The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol, not even including the E-15, year around, which is already done,” Trump said on Twitter. “It will be a giant package, get ready! At the same time I was able to save the small refineries from certain closing. Great for all!”