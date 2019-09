FILE PHOTO: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet on Thursday with a group of U.S. senators to discuss biofuels policy, according to a statement from Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy’s office.

The discussion will continue a slew of meetings the White House has held with both biofuel and oil refining advocates to negotiate a compromise between the two sides that have clashed over biofuel blending mandates.