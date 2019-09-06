U.S. agricultural groups say Trump biofuel reforms fall short of getting support: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural trade groups told Trump administration officials on Friday during a conference call that their proposed package of biofuel reforms falls short of getting their support, putting the president’s efforts to pacify angry farmers in jeopardy, according to two sources familiar with the call.

U.S. farmers and biofuel producers are upset with the Trump’s administration expansion of a program that exempts smaller refineries from requirements to blend biofuels like ethanol into the fuel pool. The agricultural industry wants the Trump administration to force larger refineries to make up for the exempted gallons through a process called “reallocation”, but it has not committed to that yet, sources say.