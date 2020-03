FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

(Reuters) - Iowa senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have asked the Trump administration not to appeal a court ruling that would slash its use of waivers exempting small refineries from the country’s biofuels regulations, but have not yet heard back on its decision, Grassley said on Monday.

“We haven’t been told one way or another officially what the Trump administration is going to do,” he told reporters on a conference call.