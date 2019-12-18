Trump administration to move ahead with finalizing 2020 biofuel rule in line with EPA proposal: White House

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Trump administration will move forward with finalizing a rule on U.S. biofuel blending requirements for 2020 that is in line with a plan the Environmental Protection Agency unveiled in October, a White House spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The move is likely to draw anger from farmers and ethanol advocates, who say that the plan does not go far enough in boosting demand for the corn-based fuel. The issue could threaten President Donald Trump’s support among farmers, an important constituency in next year’s election.