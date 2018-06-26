FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
June 26, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

EPA proposes 2019 biofuels requirements at 19.88 billion gallons: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed setting a 19.88-billion-gallon biofuels blending mandate for 2019 under the Renewable Fuel Standard, in line with expectations, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

That total would be up from a 2018 requirement of 19.29 billion gallons. Last week, sources told Reuters the EPA would propose a 19.88-billion-gallon requirement.

The EPA proposal would leave the target for conventional biofuel, which is traditionally corn-based ethanol, at 15 billion gallons, the agency said in the emailed statement.

The agency proposed an advanced fuel requirement at 4.88 billion gallons for 2019 and a biodiesel mandate of 2.43 billion gallons for 2020. It proposed a cellulosic mandate of 381 million gallons.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.