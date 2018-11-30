EPA says lifts advanced biofuel mandate for 2019, keeps ethanol steady

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday it lifted its annual blending mandate for advanced biofuels by 15 percent for 2019, while keeping the requirement for conventional biofuels like corn-based ethanol steady.

The mandate was the same as reported by Reuters on Thursday, in an article citing an internal agency document.

The mandate includes 4.92 billion gallons for advanced biofuels, up from the EPA’s initial proposal in June of 4.88 billion and above the 4.29 billion that had been set for 2018, EPA said. The requirement for conventional biofuels remains at 15 billion gallons for 2019, on par with 2018, and the same as proposed by the agency in June, it said.

