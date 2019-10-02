EPA to grant partial small refinery exemptions going forward in biofuels deal: sources

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will grant partial small refinery exemptions going forward as part of a biofuels deal to help farmers, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The move is aimed to reduce the number of exemptions for biofuel blending mandates that the EPA grants to oil refiners as part of the Renewable Fuel Standard. In August the Trump administration granted 31 waivers, angering farmers and ethanol producers.