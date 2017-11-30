EPA to hold conventional biofuels targets steady: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will require fuel companies to blend 19.29 billion gallons of renewable fuels into the nation’s fuel supply in 2018, up slightly from the 19.28 billion gallons required for 2017, according to a report from Bloomberg.

That will include 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuels like corn-based ethanol, in line with 2017, and 4.29 billion gallons of so-called advanced biofuels, up from 4.28 billion in 2017, according to the report, which cites an unnamed EPA official. For 2019, the EPA set a volume target for biodiesel at 2.1 billion gallons, unchanged from 2018, according to the report.

The EPA, which is required to set the volumes targets on Thursday, did not immediately comment.

The targets would adhere to the EPA’s proposal made in July for both conventional biofuels and biodiesel, but reverses a proposal to slightly reduce total advanced volumes to 4.24 billion gallons in 2018, which drew pushback from the industry.

The U.S. Renewable Fuels Standard requires refiners to blend increasing amounts of biofuels into gasoline and diesel every year, as a way to boost U.S. agriculture, slash energy imports, and cut emissions.

The law, introduced more than a decade ago by then-President George W. Bush, has been a boon to the corn belt, but has angered the oil industry, which sees biofuels as competition and which has been burdened with the costly responsibility of blending the fuels.

After consultations with the oil industry, the EPA had opened the door to cuts to the biofuels volumes targets, but eventually backed off under heavy pressure from Midwest lawmakers.