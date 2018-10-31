EPA's sends 2019 biofuels proposal to White House for review

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent its proposal for 2019 blending volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to the White House for final review, a filing with the Office of Management and Budget showed on Wednesday.

The proposal was received on Tuesday. The deadline to issue the finalized rule is Nov. 30.

The agency had earlier proposed setting a blending mandate of 19.88 billion gallons for 2019, 3 percent higher from 2018 and in line with industry expectations.

Under that initial proposal, the EPA left the target for conventional biofuel volumes, mostly corn-based ethanol, at 15 billion gallons, the agency had said.

It was unclear if the updated proposal contained any significant changes.

Each year, the EPA must set annual requirements for the volume of renewable fuels that oil refiners and other fuel companies must blend with their petroleum-based products.