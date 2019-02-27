U.S. ag official sees way around E15 ban on summer sales if EPA misses deadline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will probably not be able to finalize its rule allowing year-round sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline known as E15 by summer, but could compensate by declining to enforce the current summer-time ban, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A gas pump displays the price for E15, a gasoline with 15 percent of ethanol, at a gas station in Nevada, Iowa, United States, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo/File Photo

The EPA offered a more optimistic outlook and said the agency still plans to finalize the rule change by June 1, spokesman Michael Abboud told Reuters in a statement.

President Donald Trump had announced in October he was directing the EPA to allow year-round sales of E15 in a win for the powerful corn industry which supplies ethanol, but the process was delayed by a weeks-long partial government shutdown that furloughed workers.

“Unfortunately, those rules probably will not be out for the driving season. But they’re committing to, I think the term of art is, discretionary enforcement for those who want to continue to sell E15 in the summer until they get those rules established,” Perdue said in testimony to the House Agriculture Committee.

E15 gasoline contains 15 percent ethanol, versus the 10 percent found in most U.S. gasoline. The summer-time ban had been imposed over concerns that E15 contributes to smog in hot weather, though recent studies have shown its impact on air quality may not be significantly different than E10.

The EPA had planned to release a draft of the rule in early February but ran into delay due to the 35-day partial government shutdown that began in late December.

The rule is also expected to include simultaneous measures the EPA promised the oil industry to curb speculation of biofuel credit, known as RINs. Biofuel backers have argued that coupling E15 with the more complicated trading reforms have slowed things down.

“We have no doubt that the so-called RIN reforms sought by oil refiners are bogging this rulemaking down. Thus, I reiterate the request we formally made last month to split RIN reform and year-round E15 into two separate rulemakings and expedite the E15 rule,” Geoff Cooper, head of the Renewable Fuel Association said on Wednesday.

Under the U.S. Renewable Fuels Standard, oil refiners have to blend increasing volumes of biofuels into the nation’s gasoline and diesel each year, or purchase credits - called Renewable Identification Numbers - from those who do.

Oil companies have complained speculation in the credit market has inflated prices and cost them hundreds of millions of dollars - one of a long list of complaints by the industry about U.S. biofuel policy.