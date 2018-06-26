U.S. EPA proposes 2019 biofuels requirements at 19.88 billion gallons

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed setting a biofuels blending mandate of 19.88 billion gallons for 2019 under the Renewable Fuel Standard, in line with expectations, the agency said.

FILE PHOTO: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The total would be up from a 2018 requirement of 19.29 billion gallons and in line with figures that Reuters and other news outlets reported last week.

The EPA proposal would leave the target for conventional biofuel, mostly corn-based ethanol, at 15 billion gallons, the agency said.

Each year, the EPA must set annual requirements for the volume of renewable fuels that oil refiners and other fuel companies must blend with their petroleum-based products. The 2005 policy has been a source of contention between powerful corn and oil lobbies in Washington.

The agency proposed an advanced fuel requirement at 4.88 billion gallons for 2019 and a biodiesel mandate of 2.43 billion gallons for 2020. It proposed a cellulosic mandate of 381 million gallons for next year.

“I’ve traveled to numerous states and heard firsthand about the importance of the RFS to farmers and local communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in an email sent by an agency official and seen by Reuters.

EPA will seek public comments on a “host of ways to improve market transparency” for the biofuel credit market, which critics have said is thinly traded and susceptible to manipulation. They include limiting participation and the length of time a credit can be held, EPA said.

Notably absent from the announcement was anything regarding the reallocation of biofuels volumes that EPA has waived for small refineries. Last week, sources said EPA was planning to propose a plan for requiring other groups to make up these waived volumes.

The deadline to issue the finalized rule is Nov. 30.