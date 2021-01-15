U.S. EPA considers industry-wide biofuel waiver for oil refiners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking comment on a potential general waiver for the 2019 and 2020 compliance years that would exempt oil refiners from their biofuel blending obligations, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

The move could open the door to a contentious debate between the oil and biofuel industries as U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office. The EPA also is proposing a rule that would remove or change labeling for gasoline that contains higher ethanol blends, or E15, according to another notice.

Both notices are expected to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

Under U.S. law, refiners have to blend billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel mix or buy tradable credits from those that do. Refiners can apply for exemptions if they can prove the requirements would do them financial harm.

Such exemptions have been a lightning rod of controversy for the oil and biofuel industries. Biofuel advocates say the waivers hurt demand for their product, but the oil industry rejects that claim and says the exemptions are necessary to keep small refiners afloat.

In a recent document, the EPA signaled it would not decide on a slew of pending individual waiver requests submitted by refining facilities because of pending litigation, Reuters reported on Thursday.

In the same document, the agency said it is also proposing to extend the compliance deadline for 2019 biofuel blending obligations to Nov. 30, 2021, from March 31, 2020. It also wants to extend the 2020 deadlines to Jan. 31, 2022 from March 31, 2021.

The EPA’s moves this week follow a year of suppressed demand and weak margins for oil refiners and ethanol producers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politicians previously had asked the Trump administration for a nationwide waiver in an effort to help oil refiners during the pandemic.

The EPA’s rule on E15 would either modify existing fuel dispenser labels for E15 or remove the label requirement entirely, the notice said. It will receive comments on the proposed rulemaking.

Expanding the market for E15 has long been a policy goal for farmers and producers of ethanol, a corn-based product, but concerns that some older vehicles do not run well on the product have been a headwind. Current federal E15 labels warn of possible engine damage.

“We are pleased to see this first step toward removing onerous labeling and underground tank requirements and expanding access to E15 for American drivers,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.