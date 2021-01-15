U.S. EPA to seek comment on potential general blending waiver for oil refiners -sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to seek comment on Friday on a potential general waiver that would exempt oil refiners from their biofuel blending obligations, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The move could open the door to a contentious debate between the oil and biofuel industries, just as President Donald Trump leaves office. The EPA is also expected to propose a rule on labeling and infrastructure for gasoline with higher ethanol blends.

Under U.S. law, refiners have to blend billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel mix or buy tradable credits from those that do. Refiners can apply for exemptions if they can prove the requirements would do them financial harm.

In a document on Thursday, the agency said it is also proposing to extend the compliance deadline for 2019 biofuel blending obligations to Nov. 30, 2021, and an associated deadline for submission of attest engagement reports to June 1, 2022. The EPA is also proposing to extend the 2020 deadlines to Jan. 31, 2022, and June 1, 2022.