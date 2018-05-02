FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

White House sets meeting with senators on biofuels next week: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Trump administration has invited four U.S. senators to meet at the White House early next week about the nation’s biofuels policy, the latest in a series of such meetings since late last year aimed at helping refiners cope with the Renewable Fuel Standard, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO - Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The senators will include Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of corn state Iowa, along with Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Ted Cruz of Texas, according to the sources, who asked not to be named. The planned meeting will take place on Monday or Tuesday, they said.

White House spokeswoman Kelly Love did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio

