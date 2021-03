U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken takes part in a North Atlantic Council (NAC) at foreign ministers level, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday in Brussels, emphasized Washington’s opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built from Russia to Germany, the State Department said in a statement.