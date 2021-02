FILE PHOTO: Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his face mask as he arrives to hold his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday will virtually meet with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday, as part of the “Quad” group of countries.