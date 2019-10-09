Brazil airline Gol grounds 11 Boeing 737 NG after checks

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen inside an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal, Brazil November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) has grounded 11 Boeing (BA.N) 737 NG aircraft to replace a specific part following inspections at the direction of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the company said on Wednesday.

The FAA last week told aircraft operators to inspect 165 Boeing 737 NG airliners for structural cracks within seven days after the issue was found on a small number of planes. Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said on Wednesday it found cracks on two 737 NG airplanes and removed them from service.