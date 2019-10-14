Southwest pilots union sees 737 MAX return in February or later

FILE PHOTO: A traveler checks her baggage at the Southwest Airlines terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Monday said it believes the grounded Boeing 737 MAX (BA.N) will likely return to the skies in “probably a February time frame to say the least.”

Southwest, United Airlines (AAL.O) and American Airlines (AAL.O) have all pushed back the estimated return of the plane to January. A key step — a certification test flight by Boeing — is not expected until early November. Boeing has said it hopes flights can resume before the end of the year.