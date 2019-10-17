Southwest pushes return of its Boeing 737 MAX jets to February

FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said on Thursday it was pushing the return of Boeing Co’s (BA.N) 737 MAX jets on its flight schedule until February.

The airline had previously planned to remove the aircraft from its flight schedule through January 5.

Boeing’s 737 MAX jets have been grounded worldwide since March after they were involved in two fatal crashes.

“With the timing of the MAX’s return-to-service still uncertain, we are extending the MAX-related flight schedule adjustments through Feb. 8, 2020,” Southwest said in an update on its website.

“The revision will proactively remove roughly 175 weekday flights from our schedule out of our total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights.”