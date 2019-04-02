U.S. Air Force again halts deliveries of Boeing KC-46 tanker aircraft

(Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday that it again stopped accepting deliveries of Boeing Co’s KC-46 tanker aircraft after finding foreign object debris in the planes.

Back in February, deliveries of the aircraft were halted by the U.S. Air Force because of the same issue in one of the aircraft. Deliveries resumed in March after Boeing ramped up the inspection process.

“Our inspectors identified additional foreign object debris and areas where Boeing did not meet quality standards,” U.S. Air Force spokesperson Captain Hope Cronin said.

The decision to halt acceptance of the planes was made on March 23, the Air Force said, adding that the problem was not with the aircraft itself but with the process in place for building it.

“We are currently conducting additional company and customer inspections of the jets and have implemented preventative action plans,” Boeing said in a statement.

“We have also incorporated additional training, more rigorous clean-as-you-go practices and FOD awareness days across the company to stress the importance and urgency of this issue.”