Exclusive: Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air force training jet - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s (BA.N) jet was selected to build the U.S. Air Force’s next training jet in a contract worth up to $9.2 billion over the life of the program, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Boeing teamed up with Sweden’s Saab AB (SAABb.ST) to develop a new plane for the competition, beating out Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Leonardo DRS (LDOF.MI).

The Air Force plans purchase of 351 of the jets and will begin to accept delivery in 2022, with the program reaching full operation in 2034.

An Air Force spokeswoman declined to comment.