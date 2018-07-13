U.S. Air Force says completed final tests for Boeing KC-46 program

(Reuters) - Boeing Co’s KC-46 mid-air refueling tankers have completed the final flight tests ahead of its first aircraft delivery in late October, the U.S. Air Force said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Boeing's KC-46 aerial refueling tanker conducts receiver compatibility tests with a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in Seattle, Washington, U.S., July 12, 2016. Christopher Okula/ U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

"With this milestone complete, the test program has demonstrated a level of maturity that positions Boeing to deliver, and the Air Force to accept, an aircraft by the end of October 2018," said Will Roper, an Air Force service acquisition executive. (bit.ly/2ujFG2N)

The KC-46 test program will now move to follow-on receiver aircraft testing and certifications required for operational testing, starting in 2019.

Boeing is set to deliver 17 tankers by April next year, the U.S. Air Force had said last month.