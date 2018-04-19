FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Goldman says jitters about U.S. yield inversion 'overblown'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts said on Thursday current concerns about a U.S. yield curve inversion among traders as an omen of a looming recession are “overblown,” though an inversion is often followed by a 3-5 percent drop in the S&P 500.

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“While we would consider a significant inversion of the Treasury curve a bearish signal, we think such concerns are currently misplaced,” Goldman analysts Charles Himmelberg and Matthieu Droumaguet wrote in a research note.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
