FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 10, 2018 / 1:10 PM / in an hour

CPI data miss pushes U.S. TIPS breakeven rates lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook fell on Thursday after the consumer price index, the government’s broadest inflation gauge, rose less than forecast in April, reducing bets that domestic price growth is accelerating.

At 8:49 a.m. (1249 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.17 percent, down 1.50 basis points from late Wednesday, Tradeweb data showed. USBEI10Y=RR US10YTIP=TWEB US10YT=RR

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.