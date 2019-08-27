Business News
August 27, 2019 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. 10-year TIPS yields fall deeper into negative territory

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities slipped deeper into negative territory on Tuesday as a result of intense demand for bonds due to trade and economic anxiety.

At 12:39 p.m. (1639 GMT), 10-year TIPS yields US10YTIP=TWEB were -0.056%, compared with 0.001% late on Monday, retreating from -0.006% earlier Tuesday. On Monday, they touched -0.094%, which was last seen in June 2013, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. US10YTIP=TWEB US10YTIP=RR

Reporting by Richard Leong

