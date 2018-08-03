U.S. TIPS breakeven rate pares gains after July payrolls data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation expectations trimmed earlier gains on Friday as nominal Treasury yields fell in the wake of government data that showed jobs growth was short of analyst expectations in July.

At 9:05 a.m. (1305 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.13 percent, flat from late on Thursday, according to Tradeweb data. US5YTIP=TWEB US5YTIP=RR

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was down more than 1 basis point at 2.973 percent.