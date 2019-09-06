U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as job growth slows

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation views fell on Friday as government data showed domestic job growth slowed more than expected in August, while wages increased a tad faster than economists’ forecasts.

At 9.01 a.m. (1301 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.548%, down 1 basis point from Thursday. It dipped below 1.50% earlier this week to its tightest level since September 2016, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. US10YTIP=TWEB US10YTIP=RR