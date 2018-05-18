U.S. TIPS yields slip as bond market stabilizes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities’ yields dipped from multi-year highs early Friday as the bond market stabilized following this week’s selloff in which the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR climbed to a near seven-year peak.

At 8:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the yield on five-year TIPS US5YTIP=TWEB was down nearly 1 basis point at 0.765 percent after touching its highest level since November 2009 on Thursday, while the 10-year TIPS yield US10YTIP=TWEB was 0.6 basis point lower at 0.931 percent, retreating from its highest level since April 2011 on Thursday, Tradeweb, Reuters data showed.