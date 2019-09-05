Business News
September 5, 2019 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Upbeat data lift U.S. TIPS breakeven rates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York, U.S., August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation outlook rose to session peaks on Thursday as encouraging readings on domestic job and wage growth supported the view of a resilient labor market amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.542%, up nearly 3 basis points from late on Wednesday. It dipped below 1.50% earlier this week to its tightest level since September 2016, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. US10YTIP=TWEB US10YTIP=RR

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

