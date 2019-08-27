U.S. 10-year TIPS yields fall deeper into negative territory

(Reuters) - The yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities slipped deeper into negative territory on Tuesday as a result of intense demand for bonds due to trade and economic anxiety.
At 12:39 p.m. (1639 GMT), 10-year TIPS yields US10YTIP=TWEB were -0.056%, compared with 0.001% late on Monday, retreating from -0.006% earlier Tuesday. On Monday, they touched -0.094%, which was last seen in June 2013, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. US10YTIP=TWEB US10YTIP=RR
Reporting by Richard Leong