FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 11, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend drop as CPI disappoints

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation outlook extended their earlier fall on Thursday as the U.S. consumer price index grew less than expected in September, reducing bets that price pressure is accelerating despite a tight labor market.

At 9:06 a.m. (1306 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.13 percent, down over 3 basis point from Wednesday. It touched 2.12 percent earlier to its lowest level since Sept. 18, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.