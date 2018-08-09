U.S. TIPS breakeven rates flat after PPI data miss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on investors’ inflation outlook were little changed on Thursday as domestic producer prices were unchanged in July, falling short of analysts’ forecast and reinforcing traders’ view inflation would remain tame.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries, or the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, was 2.13 percent, down marginally from late Wednesday, according to Tradeweb data.