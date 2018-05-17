U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit 4-year highs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook reached their strongest in about four years on Thursday due to optimism about faster U.S. economic growth and inflation in the second quarter.

At 8:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.20 percent, up nearly half a basis point from late Wednesday. It hit 2.21 percent earlier Thursday, which was the highest level since August 2014, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed.