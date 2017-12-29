FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 29, 2017 / 2:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit highest since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations on Friday reached their strongest levels since April in the aftermath of data that showed German consumer prices grew stronger than forecast in December.

At 9:01 a.m. (1401 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was little changed at 1.98 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. USBEI10Y=RR US10YTIP=TWEB US10YT=RR

Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.