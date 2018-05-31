U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after April PCE data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook held their earlier increases on Thursday following data that showed April domestic consumer inflation rose mostly in line with analyst forecasts.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.08 percent, up 0.25 basis point from late Wednesday. On May 17, it reached 2.21 percent, which was the highest level since August 2014, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed.