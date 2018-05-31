FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 31, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after April PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of investors’ inflation outlook held their earlier increases on Thursday following data that showed April domestic consumer inflation rose mostly in line with analyst forecasts.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.08 percent, up 0.25 basis point from late Wednesday. On May 17, it reached 2.21 percent, which was the highest level since August 2014, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.